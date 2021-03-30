WC Correctional Services vows to root out ‘rotten’ officials within its ranks

An internal probe and a police investigation are under way after contraband was confiscated at Goodwood Prison on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Correctional Services has admitted that it was likely that there were more corrupt officials in its ranks.

An internal probe and a police investigation are under way after contraband was confiscated at Goodwood Prison on Saturday.

Authorities reacted to a tip-off and searched five cells, confiscating cell phones, SIM cards, cash, dagga, tik and mandrax.

Correctional Services regional commissioner Delekile Klaas said that sharp objects were confiscated in raids at the prison on Saturday.

Hours later, they searched the same cells and found drugs and illicit goods.

“There are police investigations currently under way, but we will, as a department, investigate the matter also and look at who the officials on duty were.”

Klaas wanted the public to help root out corrupt officials: “Most Correctional Service officials are men and women who are doing integrity work to the best of their abilities, but we still have amongst us some rotten apples.”

The inmates caught with the contraband have been moved to isolation cells.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.