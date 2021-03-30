Stats SA says full-time employment decreased by 11,000 jobs in Q4 of 2020

The quarter-on-quarter employment statistics do not paint as grim a picture as the figures for the year-on-year comparisons, which show just how deep the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic among other factors has been on the labour market.

JOHANNESBURG — While the 2020 fourth-quarter employment statistics show there was a slight increase in the number of employed persons — these were mainly part-time jobs.

Stats SA on Tuesday said data showed that full-time employment decreased by 11,000 jobs between September and December — while part-time jobs increased by 87,000.

The quarter-on-quarter employment statistics do not paint as grim a picture as the figures for the year-on-year comparisons, which show just how deep the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - among other factors - has been on the labour market.

READ: SA employment ticked up 0.8% in q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

Over half a million full-time jobs were lost in quarter four of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

The decrease was slightly better for temporary employment, however, even here there were major decreases year-on-year at 29,000 despite the quarter-on-quarter improvement.

Stats SA said the decline in full employment was driven by construction, which saw 17,000 jobs shed and manufacturing at 15,000 among others.

Of the 9.6 million people who were in employment during the period under review, one million were employed on a part-time basis.

Gross earnings paid to employees increased by R60,3 billion or 8,9% in December 2020.



Read more here: https://t.co/c3Hy30cYdT#StatsSA #income pic.twitter.com/vRVtIHv04V Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 30, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.