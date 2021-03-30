Sassa has until Wednesday to clear disability grants backlog

Standing committee chairperson Gillion Bosman said the last report by Sassa indicated that as of 23 March, it still had just over 10 000 applications to process in the province.

CAPE TOWN — The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has until Wednesday to clear the almost 50,000 temporary disability grants backlog.

The agency gave itself a deadline while updating the Western Cape Standing Committee on Social Development.

READ MORE: MEC Fernandez meets with Sassa officials over temporary disability grant backlog

Standing committee chairperson Gillion Bosman said the last report by Sassa indicated that as of 23 March, it still had just over 10,000 applications to process in the province.

“We have seen many residents suffer. The last three months have been taxing on vulnerable disabled residents of this province. Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s Department of Social Development has prolonged many processes that could have been avoided with greater commitment and political will in supporting disability grant recipients. We hope that Sassa keeps their word to clear the backlog by the 31st [of March].

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.