SA's COVID-19 death toll rises to 52,710 as 47 more fatalities recorded

The Health Department said that 548 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, bring the known caseload to 1,546,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 52,710.

1,472,000 people have so far recuperated, with the country's recovery rate holding steady at 95%.

On the vaccine front, over 239,000 healthcare workers have got the jab.

