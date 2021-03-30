SA High Commission in Maputo tracking citizens caught in insurgent attacks

The commission said that it had managed to account for a total of 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks by insurgents.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African High Commission in Maputo said that it had a track-and-trace process to determine whether any more South Africans had been affected by the violence in northern Mozambique.

These included the two men who fled into the bush during the attacks on the Amarula Hotel Convoy and a young South African who hid away and was found by search and rescue helicopters.

The commission said that some of these nationals were already back home while others had been moved to safe areas within Mozambique.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said: "I urge our mission and all our officials and our ambassador as well to continue to do all they can to provide assistance to our citizens and to any citizen of Mozambique who may be in need of help."

She said other South Africans may be affected: "I am pleased to learn that indeed a number of our citizens are safe and I believe that more who might be in dire circumstances should and would be assisted."

