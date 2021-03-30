20°C / 22°C
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.

FILE: Unemployed builders, tilers and plumbers hold signs seeking jobs on the side of the road in Johannesburg in November 2019. Picture: AFP
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Employment increased by 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, data released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday showed.

According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.

However, in comparison with the same period in 2019, there was a decrease of 5.8%.

The Quarterly Employment Statistics, though, excludes data from the informal business sector, agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing and domestic services.

