SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA

According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 2020 to December 2020, an increase of 76,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Employment increased by 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, data released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday showed.

However, in comparison with the same period in 2019, there was a decrease of 5.8%.

The Quarterly Employment Statistics, though, excludes data from the informal business sector, agriculture, hunting, forestry, fishing and domestic services.

The total number of persons employed increased from 9,56 million in Q3:2020 to 9,64 million in Q4:2020.



