Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight ahead of Easter weekend

His address follows recent meetings with the of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Tuesday at 7 pm on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A short statement from the Presidency said: “As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.”

The country is currently under alert level 1 lockdown, with alcohol and tobacco sales allowed and religious gatherings permitted among others.

Over the weekend, church leaders said they were optimistic about Ramaphosa's response to their request of keeping churches open over the Easter period.

This followed a meeting between religious leaders representing all denominations and churches in the country with Ramaphosa, where they requested that places of worship be reopened to a minimum of 50% capacity – with strict safety protocols.

However, there have been concerns that religious gatherings over the Easter weekend will lead to super spreader events.

