Noxolo Grootboom gets emotional as Ramaphosa makes way for her last bulletin

In a video posted on Twitter, she has her hands on her mouth, her eyes become glossy with tears as someone said: “Yes! The country deserves this!”

Veteran isiXhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom is set to retire after 37 years in the industry. Her last bulletin is on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 at 7 pm. Picture: Supplied.
Veteran isiXhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom is set to retire after 37 years in the industry. Her last bulletin is on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 at 7 pm. Picture: Supplied.
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The people spoke and the president obliged!

President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to host a family meeting on Tuesday at 7 pm as experts expressed fears about a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the Easter holiday.

The problem is, veteran isiXhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom is set to retire after 37 years in the industry. Her last bulletin is on Tuesday night, also at 7 pm.

The Presidency then announced that Ramaphosa would now address the nation at 7.30 pm to allow people to witness their favourite broadcaster for the last time.

The much-loved broadcaster will beam across the nation for the last time after 37 years of gracing Mzansi's homes on most nights.

When Grootboom heard that the first citizen moved his address for her last broadcast she was in disbelief.

In a video posted on Twitter, she has her hands on her mouth, her eyes become glossy with tears as someone said: “Yes! The country deserves this!”

She then becomes visibly emotional, unable to hold back her tears.

People had taken to took to Twitter to ask the president to move his address. With many saying Grootboom 'booked' them last week already and with all she's done for the news industry, she deserved the nation's attention come 7 pm.

For the very last time on Tuesday, the country’s favourite isiXhosa news anchor will say: 'Ndini thanda nonke emakhaya'.

