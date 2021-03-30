Noxolo Grootboom gets emotional as Ramaphosa makes way for her last bulletin

JOHANNESBURG – The people spoke and the president obliged!

President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially scheduled to host a family meeting on Tuesday at 7 pm as experts expressed fears about a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the Easter holiday.

The problem is, veteran isiXhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom is set to retire after 37 years in the industry. Her last bulletin is on Tuesday night, also at 7 pm.

The Presidency then announced that Ramaphosa would now address the nation at 7.30 pm to allow people to witness their favourite broadcaster for the last time.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 19h30 today, to allow SABC viewers to watch veteran newsreader #NoxoloGrootbooms final bulletin as she retires after 37 years. https://t.co/oH8AY5Yznx Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) March 30, 2021

The much-loved broadcaster will beam across the nation for the last time after 37 years of gracing Mzansi's homes on most nights.

When Grootboom heard that the first citizen moved his address for her last broadcast she was in disbelief.

In a video posted on Twitter, she has her hands on her mouth, her eyes become glossy with tears as someone said: “Yes! The country deserves this!”

She then becomes visibly emotional, unable to hold back her tears.

This is how #MamNoxoloGrootboom reacted to the news that @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa has moved his national address to to allow SABC viewers to watch veteran newsreader Noxolo Grootbooms final bulletin as she retires after 37 years pic.twitter.com/2YYJT46BuB Yolisa Njamela (@yolisanjamela) March 30, 2021

People had taken to took to Twitter to ask the president to move his address. With many saying Grootboom 'booked' them last week already and with all she's done for the news industry, she deserved the nation's attention come 7 pm.

Dear Mr @PresidencyZA please reconsider the time of your address in respect of the doyen of broadcasting #NoxoloGrootboom. It would be a fantastic way to honor her. pic.twitter.com/leif6RgKf9 Chriselda Babes We Ndaba Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) March 30, 2021

Ngeke NGO 19:00 sizobe sibuka uMam Noxolo, and why would Ramaphosas team want the same slot as Mam Noxolo. They better change time stru. Let them be compatriots for once. #NoxoloGrootboom Sphiwe Bhengu (@SphiweBhengu) March 30, 2021

Dear @PresidencyZA - Ramaphosas address clashes with Mam #NoxoloGrootbooms last bulletin. Could you please move the address to 20:00. Nomsa Mdhluli (@Nomsa_Md) March 30, 2021

Can someone tell #Ramaphosa that we got a meeting with #NoxoloGrootboom tonight at 19:00.



He should move the family meeting to 20:00 as usual pic.twitter.com/puhCQUjPTr Surprise Golela (@Surprise_Golela) March 30, 2021

So eintlek President Cyril Ramaphosa will try and steal Mama #NoxoloGrootboom last shine at 7 pm tonight Loyiso Jaji (@loyisojaji) March 30, 2021

#Ramaphosa should just tweet his speech for tonight , As a country we got a very special #FamilyMeeting with the Legendary #NoxoloGrootboom at 19:00. pic.twitter.com/Mg5UVwVre5 Surprise Golela (@Surprise_Golela) March 30, 2021

For the very last time on Tuesday, the country’s favourite isiXhosa news anchor will say: 'Ndini thanda nonke emakhaya'.

