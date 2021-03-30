Magashule gets 30 days to step aside as ANC NEC affirms 2017 Nasrec resolutions

On Monday night, the ANC’s national executive committee decided that Magashule and others facing corruption and serious charges should vacate their offices within a month or be suspended from the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Theres’ relief among Ace Magashule’s supporters this morning, with the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general managing to secure at least 30 more days in office before he’s expected to step aside.

On Sunday, chaotic scenes broke out when Magashule’s supporters objected to the suggestion that he be given just a week to step aside.

During his closing address overnight, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the NEC had affirmed its 2017 Nasrec conference resolutions, along with the NEC’s own decisions.

Magashule is facing corruption charges stemming from his tenure as Free State premier.

The ANC secretary-general lives to fight another day. Well, according to Ramaphosa’s closing address, 30 more days to be exact.



"The meeting emphasises the 30-day period will be sued to enable the implementation of the decision in line with the guidelines and not for the review of the decision."

Magashule spent most of the weekend with his back against the wall as some in the NEC sought to push him out of office within the next seven days.

And while he’s managed to stay put for now, Ramaphosa said that there is no going back on this resolution.

The ANC president also said that Magashule has asked to use this period to get some guidance.

"The ANC welcomes the decision by the ANC secretary-general, comrade Ace Magashule, to use this time to seek the counsel of past leaders."

The ANC president has also called on members to rally around the NEC’s decision and avoid enganging in acts of ill-discipline.

