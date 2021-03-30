20°C / 22°C
Limpopo healthcare workers picket over 25% salary cut

They said they planned to withdraw from working overtime from next month.

FILE: Picture: 123rf.com
FILE: Picture: 123rf.com
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare workers - including doctors and nurses - are on Tuesday picketing over circulars regarding a 25% salary cut.

The South African Medical Association Trade Union's Nkateko Mnisi said: “We know that as a baseline, we’re a rural province, which is severely understaffed and under-resourced and now the department is trying to impose particular circulars for which they didn’t consult us.”

Mnisi said they planned to withdraw from working overtime from next month.

“We continue with our protest but also on top of it, we have withdrawn from overtime from the 1st of April. They are saying we are misusing overtime. Fine, let them have the money for the overtime. They will see who will work overtime.”

