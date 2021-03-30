Limpopo healthcare workers picket over 25% salary cut

They said they planned to withdraw from working overtime from next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare workers - including doctors and nurses - are on Tuesday picketing over circulars regarding a 25% salary cut.

The South African Medical Association Trade Union's Nkateko Mnisi said: “We know that as a baseline, we’re a rural province, which is severely understaffed and under-resourced and now the department is trying to impose particular circulars for which they didn’t consult us.”

Mnisi said they planned to withdraw from working overtime from next month.

“We continue with our protest but also on top of it, we have withdrawn from overtime from the 1st of April. They are saying we are misusing overtime. Fine, let them have the money for the overtime. They will see who will work overtime.”

Day 2. Limpopo hospitals are on standstill Until The MEC of health Dr Phophi Ramathuba permanently reverses two Circulars that Will see public health care workers salaries getting cut#NoToShiftWork#PatientsBeforePoliticians#PhopiMustFall#DomboMustFall#NoShiftWork pic.twitter.com/wr96FWwnKR Beyoncs ex (@liberator93) March 30, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.