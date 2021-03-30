Koko: Madonsela owes SA apology for Eskom findings while she was PP

Former Eskom CEo Matshela Koko said that Thuli Madonsela and the commission had been caught up between the interests of former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko said that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela owed the country an apology for reaching conclusions without allowing everyone, including him, the opportunity to have their say.

Koko was testifying the state capture commission on Monday.

He said that Madonsela and the commission had been caught up between the interests of former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I went to the Public Protector and opened a case, I went to the police station and opened a case, I don’t think I should have done that because that’s a matter that this commission should be dealing with because Glencore has been taking Eskom for a ride."

Koko said that he was disappointed by Madonesela: "I’ve written an opinion piece saying Professor Madonsela owes us an apology because she was caught up between conflicting interests of associates of the current and former presidents and the grass suffered."

Koko has commended Zondo for looking at all the evidence, saying that he had confidence in him to reach better conclusions.

