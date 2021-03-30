Gauteng mayors, Satawu call for reliable taxi operational subsidy

The mayors of Joburg, Tshwane, eThekwini - together with transport unions have launched the "future in public transport campaign."

JOHANNESBURG - Mayors across Gauteng - together with transport union Satawu - are on Tuesday calling on the national government to come up with a reliable operational subsidy.

The mayors of Joburg, Tshwane and eThekwini - together with transport unions have launched the "future in public transport campaign."

The initiative aims to highlight the importance of public transport to a sustainable COVID-19 recovery within cities across the globe.

It's understood the minibus taxi industry, which is responsible for over 60% of commuter travel in the country, does not receive an operational subsidy.

The City of Joburg's Mlimandlela Ndamese said the government should consider subsidising the taxi industry as it does the country's bus and train networks.

"This is part and parcel of ensuring that going forward, we are able to build the public transport network so that we can support the economies of the various cities whilst at the same time guaranteeing the future of transport through public transport".

