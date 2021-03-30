EFF still wants local government elections postponed until 2024

Julius Malema said the IEC should guide the process of postponing the elections.

JOHANNESBURG — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has on Tuesday reiterated the party's position for local government elections to be postponed until 2024.

The red berets' leader said rolling out elections this year would deprive opposition parties of an opportunity to freely and fairly campaign as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Malema said the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) should guide the process of postponing the elections.

“Under the current conditions, there will not be free, fair, transparent, and safe elections in South Africa. Our demand for the postponement of elections does not mean that we are afraid to take the ruling party in different municipalities head-on".

He said local government elections in 2024 should be synchronised with general elections”.

“We are now writing a letter to the IEC to convene a meeting of political party leaders where we’ll agree to postpone the elections, which are supposed to be held this year in case they don’t agree with synchronisation of elections."

Malema said there couldn't be free and fair elections without sufficient campaigning.

