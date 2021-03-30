Easter holidays: Off-site alcohol consumption banned on these days

His address follows recent meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the country would remain on alert level 1 lockdown but with a few extra restrictions.

He was addressing the nation on Tuesday on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His address follows recent meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

Ramaphosa benned alcohol sales on the following terms: “Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend. To this end, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.”

But the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption bring some relief.

“On-site sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, according to licensing conditions, up until 23:00.”

