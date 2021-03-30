20°C / 22°C
Easter holidays: Off-site alcohol consumption banned on these days

His address follows recent meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on 30 March 2021. Picture: GCIS.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the country would remain on alert level 1 lockdown but with a few extra restrictions.

He was addressing the nation on Tuesday on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His address follows recent meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and Cabinet.

Ramaphosa benned alcohol sales on the following terms: “Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend. To this end, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.”

But the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption bring some relief.

“On-site sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, according to licensing conditions, up until 23:00.”

WATCH: Ramaphosa address the nation ahead of Easter holidays

