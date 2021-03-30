Deputy Transport minister praises RTMC for embracing tech to tackle road carnage

Transport officials launched the Easter road safety campaign at the Bapong Weighbridge in the North West on Monday. The event saw new law enforcement technologies being introduced, such as the body-worn camera to be used by officers.

JOHANNESBURG - With just a few days left until South Africans mark the religious long weekend, deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi said that the country must fight the cancer of reckless driving through collaborative interventions.

BREAKING: Traffic officers will now be issued with body cameras to support them in evidence gathering and improve conviction rate for violations of traffic laws. #RoadSafetyWayaWaya #LiveBeyondEaster #ArriveAlive @MbalulaFikile @AwareOrg @Radio2000ZA @PresidencyZA pic.twitter.com/eS7qKXWjCk Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) March 29, 2021

RTMC will also be investing in drones to assist in identifying hazards on the roads, and to identify motorists who are driving recklessly and at unacceptable high speeds.#RoadSafetyWayaWaya #LiveBeyondEaster #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/ewQ4iKCtQ9 Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) March 29, 2021

Deputy Minister Magadzi said that South Africa must find new creative ways in order to make decisive interventions and save lives on the roads.

"We simply cannot continue using the same tactics that have not worked in the past and hope that these tactics will be able to yield different results."

Magadzi said that the fourth industrial revolution had presented new opportunities for the country.

"Let us embrace the opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution and liberate new frontier technologies that have been presented to fight the cancer of reckless conduct and the results of loss life will be reduced on our roads."

She applauded the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) for taking a giant leap toward reinventing law enforcement by introducing a body-worn camera that will be used by officers.

