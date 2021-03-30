CoCT wants Portnet to investigate viability of relocating the metro's port

The municipality said the location of the container facility means windy conditions often hamper productivity, which affects economic growth.

CAPE TOWN — The City of Cape Town wants Portnet to investigate the viability of relocating the metro's cargo port to Saldanha.

The municipality said on Tuesday the location of the container facility meant windy conditions often hamper productivity, which affected economic growth.

“Last year we had a Table Mountain Cable car not operating for about 75 to 80 days that is a sizeable flight of your year. Now when the wind is blowing that strong on the mountain, it’s blowing that strong in the dock,” said Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.