Cape Town communities call for peace amid gang violence

Gang violence has continued throughout the COVID-19 lockdown and recently shootings have surged in various areas, including Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni, and Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN — Ahead of religious festivals that focus on sacrifice, some Cape Town communities are on Tuesday calling for peace between warring gangs.

Gang violence has continued throughout the COVID-19 lockdown and recently shootings have surged in various areas, including Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni, and Manenberg.

Last week, a four-year-old girl was among five people shot and wounded in Hanover Park.

It's no longer just a call for a truce over Easter or Ramadan, community leaders said residents want peace for good.

However, that dream seems unlikely with the Hanover Park community policing forum's Ebrahim Abrahams revealing that the violence is relentless.

“For the last three weeks, every day or every second day, you will find shootings happening."

The Lentegueur CPF's Byron de Villiers said gang warfare devastates communities.

“The sad part of is that innocent people are dying.”

Ahead of religious holidays that should symbolize peace, the community leaders are praying for lasting solutions to end the violence.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.