ANC NEC reprimands own leaders who publicly contradict agreed-upon decisions

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) has reprimanded its own leaders who publicly contradicted agreed-upon decisions.

In his closing address on Monday evening following the NEC meeting, party president Cyril Ramaphosa also affirmed the ANC’s parliamentary political committee’s right to oversee caucus matters and to receive guidance from the party’s headquarters and top officials.

That’s in the wake of secretary-general Ace Magashule publicly siding with party members who defied an instruction to vote in favour of a Democratic Alliance-sponsored motion for a committee to be established to look into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Magashule described this as "voting with the enemy" but the ANC’s NEC said that the caucus had agreed to support the motion.

Ramaphosa said that the NEC had affirmed the party’s own constitutional requirement for all leaders to abide by decisions of the collective.

"Public statements by any senior leader of the ANC that misrepresent policy positions of the movement and decisions of its structures are therefore condemned without any reservation."

