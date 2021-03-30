Adverse weather conditions lead to power outages in JHB

Areas currently affected by electricity cuts include Mayfair West, Mellville, Langlaagte and Auckland Park.

JOHANNESBURG — Adverse weather conditions have led to power outages in some Johannesburg suburbs.

City Power said trees fell on power lines in the vicinity of Nasrec on Monday night.

Areas currently affected by electricity cuts into Tuesday include Mayfair West, Mellville, Langlaagte and Auckland Park.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said technicians were working to fix the problem.

“Unfortunately, we do not have an estimated time of restoration currently, the rebuilding of this tower and the repairs of the line is expected to take a day or two. The team is also looking at other alternatives to ensure that we restore power earlier than that,” Mangena said.

