Wits SRC assists over 350 students with registration

Protests were carried about in Braamfontein earlier this month, which saw 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba killed after being shot by police.

JOHANNESBURG — The Wits SRC on Monday said it had been able to assist over 350 students facing financial crisis with registration through its funding initiative.

Last week, the student leaders announced they had raised R4 million through their 21 million in 2021 campaign. That money has now risen to over R5 million.

This comes as students continue their call for free higher education in the country.

Wits SRC member Kanakana Mudzanani said at least 900 students still needed assistance with registration.

“We’ve managed to assist 350 students and our funds have depleted as it stands but this goes as far as showing you that R5.7 million is not sufficient or is not adequate”.

