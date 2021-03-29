Weather Watch: Rainy Tuesday for Gauteng while WC sees sunny skies

Your Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Sunny skies can be expected in the Western Cape on Tuesday while rainy conditions can be expected for Gauteng.

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town will see a high of 23°C while Vredendal will see a maximum of 30°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 30.3.2021 pic.twitter.com/V7z1POKDBr SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 29, 2021

GAUTENG:

Pretoria will see a high of 26°C while Johannesburg will see a maximum of 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 30.3.2021 pic.twitter.com/S2heEyvJCM SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 29, 2021

KWA-ZULU-NATAL:

Durban will see a high of 25°C while Richard’s Bay will see a high of 27°C.