Weather Watch: Rainy Tuesday for Gauteng while WC sees sunny skies
Your Eyewitness News Weather Watch for Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Sunny skies can be expected in the Western Cape on Tuesday while rainy conditions can be expected for Gauteng.
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town will see a high of 23°C while Vredendal will see a maximum of 30°C.
March 29, 2021
GAUTENG:
Pretoria will see a high of 26°C while Johannesburg will see a maximum of 24°C.
March 29, 2021
KWA-ZULU-NATAL:
Durban will see a high of 25°C while Richard’s Bay will see a high of 27°C.
March 29, 2021