WC premier's dept allocated R1.7 billion

JOHANNESBURG — The Western Cape premier's department has been allocated more than R1.7 billion.

Delivering his budget on Monday, Alan Winde has detailed how this office would lead from the front in the rollout of recovery initiatives focusing on jobs, safety and dignity — as well as on the response to COVID-19.

He said his department had played a leading role in coordinating the province's response to COVID-19 and would continue to do so in any subsequent waves and in the rollout of a provincial vaccine plan.

Premier Winde said over the past year, the Western Cape Government had rolled out a massive communications campaign - utilising radio, print, social media, posters, billboards, loud hailing, and SMS campaigns to share information around the pandemic.

He said in the year ahead, a further R20 million had been allocated for communications on COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.

His department will also provide policy support for early childhood development and R1.5 million has been budgeted for a scoping exercise to understand behaviours affecting early childhood development outcomes.

In realising the need to be digitally connected, the department has earmarked R375 million and R30 million for the rollout of broadband and wifi hotspots.

The budget for the office of the Children's Commissioner has also been set at R9.8 million this year.

