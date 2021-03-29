Water for Tshwane residents to return today following emergency shutdown

Rand Water cut supply to large parts of Centurion over the weekend while technicians carried out repairs at its 02 pipeline.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Sunday said that residents in Tshwane could expect water to return to their taps later on Monday after an emergency shutdown of a pipeline at the Klipfontein reservoir.

The water supplier cut supply to large parts of Centurion over the weekend while technicians carried out repairs at its 02 pipeline.

Residents were left without water for at least 28 hours.

This was done in order to repair a leak and prevent further damage to the major pipeline which supplied water to areas including Tembisa, President Park, Halfway House and Kosmosdal

Rand Water’s Justice Mohale said: “We had to implement this emergency shutdown to repair the leak on Friday. The project started on Saturday and as Rand Water, we urge residents in those areas affected to use water sparingly.”

