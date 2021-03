VIDEO: Cele: Govt has paid R176m to compensate families of Marikana workers

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | Police Minister Bheki Cele said that government had to date paid R176 million in compensation to families of the people killed when police opened fire on miners in Marikana. Cele spoke during the release of a report by a panel of experts tasked with looking into policing and crowd management as part of the recommendations made by the Farlam Commission.