Two people shot & killed in car in Pietermaritzburg CBD

The motive for the attack was still unclear but some members of the public believed that it may be linked to the taxi industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people were shot and killed in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Monday morning.

Parademics on the scene said that the pair sustained multiple gunshot wounds while seated in their bakkie.

The motive for the attack was still unclear but some members of the public believed that it may be linked to the taxi industry.

Authorities were combing the scene for clues.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.