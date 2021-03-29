Two people shot & killed in car in Pietermaritzburg CBD
The motive for the attack was still unclear but some members of the public believed that it may be linked to the taxi industry.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people were shot and killed in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Monday morning.
Parademics on the scene said that the pair sustained multiple gunshot wounds while seated in their bakkie.
Authorities were combing the scene for clues.
Pietermaritzburg: Two men have been shot dead while seated in their bakkie, Burger St. @ECR_Newswatch @News24 @WitnessKZN @TheMercurySA @EyethuNewsKZN @IOL @ewnupdates @TheCitizen_News @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE @maroelamedia @news365coza @netwerk24 @SABCNews @DailyNewsSA @SABCRadio pic.twitter.com/OPVasWWt91NETCARE 911 (@Netcare911_sa) March 29, 2021
