Trump talks about self in speech at couple's wedding

Trump used his moment in the nuptial limelight to blast President Joe Biden on several issues including the US-Mexico border, China and Iran.

WASHINGTON, United States - Former US president Donald Trump stole the spotlight at a wedding in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend, using a congratulatory speech to mainly talk about himself and assail his successor.

"Do you miss me yet?" a tuxedo-clad Trump asked at Saturday night's function, according to video posted on celebrity gossip site TMZ.

His question was met with whoops of delight and applause from guests at the wedding, between longtime Trump friends Megan Noderer and John Arrigo, according to Business Insider.

"What's happening to the kids? They are living in squalor, they are living like nobody has ever seen," Trump said, referring to conditions on the border.

Since Biden took office, a surge of migrants including unaccompanied minors has tried to cross into the US.

Trump's administration drew criticism for dividing families at the border and keeping children in what some critics described as "cages."

He also referenced the November election, once again raising questions as to the integrity of the result even though he lost by seven million votes and all his attempts to challenge the outcome failed.

At the end of the former president's speech, he praised the newlyweds.

"You are a great and beautiful couple," the 74-year-old businessman said.

