Transport dept launches Easter Road Safety campaign with new tech

Transport officials launched the Easter Road Safety campaign in Bapong Traffic Centre in the North West earlier on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans prepare to mark the religious long weekend, Deputy Transport Minister Dikeledi Magadzi said the country needed to double its efforts to stop the carnage on the roads.

Transport officials launched the Easter Road Safety campaign in Bapong Traffic Centre in the North West earlier on Monday.

The event saw new law enforcement technologies being introduced such as the body-worn camera to be used by officers.

WATCH: Embracing 4th industrial revolution: Transport ministry launches Easter Road Safety campaign

READ: Provinces gear up for Easter traffic under level 1 lockdown regulations

Magadzi said the government was launching the campaign under a dark cloud after six people, including two toddlers, were killed at the weekend in a crash in the Free State.

“This tragedy must remind us that we should always be cautious as we drive on the road. This tragedy could have been avoided.”

Magadzi said through collaborative efforts, decisive interventions can be found.

“We simply cannot continue using the same tactics that have not worked in the past, hoping that these tactics would yield different results".

Traffic officials have introduced a body-worn camera for officers, which will assist in enhancing road safety for motorists.

The deputy minister has also handed over vehicles to the North West government to help strengthen law enforcement efforts in the province.

Traffic officers will now be issued with body cameras to support them in evidence gathering and improve conviction rate for violations of traffic laws. #RoadSafetyWayaWaya pic.twitter.com/lzg2NSE8de |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 29, 2021

Road Safety Easter Campaign



Better late than never, dont speed

The livelihoods of many families are in your hands, dont speed#LiveBeyondEaster #RoadSafetyWayaWaya #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/4LBkgqKmGQ Department of Transport (@Dotransport) March 29, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.