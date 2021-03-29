'Stop the Koko hunt’ - Matshela Koko tells Zondo commission

Matshela Koko said he didn't know that former CFO Anoj Singh appointed Trillian to come up with a funding plan for the power utility.

JOHANNESBURG — Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko on Monday said the state capture commission must stop what he called “the Koko hunt” or targeting him in its investigations.

Koko was back at the commission where he said it must be aware of people who say things about him just to make him look bad.

He said he didn't know that former CFO Anoj Singh appointed Trillian to come up with a funding plan for the power utility.



He said he advised the board to reverse the approval of McKinsey’s top engineer's project because it was not in line with Treasury directives.

Koko said the commission was getting it all wrong because it was on a "Koko Hunt".

“If you’re not targeting me, if you’re not on a Koko Hunt, you might get the right answers. If there is no decent answer then you’re zooming into the right person — I’m simply saying stop the Koko Hunt.”

“I’m not doing a Koko Hunt, Mr Koko,” said commission chair Raymond Zondo.

He said he personally wanted to know why President Cyril Ramaphosa interfered in the affairs of Eskom even if the country didn't want to know.

