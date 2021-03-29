Six people shot and killed in separate Mfuleni shootings

The first attack occurred on Sunday afternoon when four gunmen opened fire killing three men.

CAPE TOWN - Six people have been shot and killed in separate shootings in Mfuleni.

The first attack occurred on Sunday afternoon when four gunmen opened fire, killing three men.

The police's Andre Traut said that hours later there was a second shooting in which one person died.

And Sunday night there was a third attack.

“Detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding separate incidences which lead to the death of multiple people in Mfuleni yesterday. Our 72hr activation plan has been activated to apprehend those responsible and we are making an appeal to the public to assist us with information by contacting Crime Stop."

