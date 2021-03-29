Bushiri says daughter who passed away was a victim of 'persecutions' in SA

Bushiri took to his social media pages to announce the news, revealing that the little girl had been ill and treated at a hospital in Kenya.

JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Monday announced the passing of his and wife Mary's first-born child, Israella Bushiri.

Bushiri took to his social media pages to announce the news, revealing that the little girl had been treated at a hospital in Kenya.

In a post published on 18 March, Bushiri revealed she was admitted to ICU with a lung infection.

In the statement, Bushiri implied that South African authorities had a hand in her death. He said her doctor "highlighted that if she had not been blocked at the airport the first time she needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance, she wouldn’t have passed on".

"It is very disheartening and sad, therefore, that my daughter has become a victim of the persecutions that we are facing from South Africa."

The Bushiri's are currently in their home country of Malawi, where they have been for some months after fleeing South Africa illegally while out on bail for a fraud and money laundering case.

A warrant of arrest was subsequently issued and an extradition order case will soon be heard in a Malawian court.

A few days ago, pictures were posted on Bushiri's social media pages of congregants prayer for Israella's recovery.

"Israella was born during a time when my wife and I were going through great persecution, and she has lived her life witnessing what it means to fight and labour for the Lord despite trials and battles," he said on Monday.

"Israella was a strong young girl who loved to worship and serve God, despite her young age... She was a walking angel. In our darkest moments, she gave us light and in our lowest moments, she lifted our spirits. I am grateful to God to have fathered an angel of such spirit and beauty. She will always be my little girl."

Bushiri has called on his supporters to join his family in celebrating his daughter's life adding that she will always be remembered.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.