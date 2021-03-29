SA skateboarding king Johannes looking to add to 6 world records

A pro skateboarder, the South African with the most international skateboarding wins and the holder of 6 world records, Jean Marc Johannes is nothing short of a phenomenon.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s first professional skateboarder recently achieved his 6th Guinness World Record.

His name is Jean-Marc Johannes and he said that six world records was just the beginning.

"To be SA’s first pro skateboarder it’s more than a dream come true. Although it has been a dream my entire life to be pro, I just never put down on paper when, where and how it was going to happen and to be completely honest, if it is going to be me. Thankfully, I kept my motivation, my dedication to that goal."

Born and bred in Athlone, Cape Town, he fell in love with skating at a young age but his entry into the sport wasn’t always easy.

"You know there weren’t any skate parks at the time. Starting out skating in the streets of Athlone really built a lot strength in me to want to progress and push harder and get to an international level.”

At the age of 11 he won his first professional contest in Cape Town.

Since then, he’s broken six world records, including doing the most nollie heelflips and fakie heelflips in one minute.

He’s won South Africa’s first international gold, silver and bronze medals for competitive skateboarding.

And he’s currently gearing up to try and secure a place at the Olympics.

It’s been a phenomenal career but Johannes’ advice to hopeful athletes is to start by just having fun.

"Do it for the love, in the beginning, do it for the passion that you have for the sport because that is what’s gonna keep you going from the start to the end. The one thing about skateboarding specifically is stay dedicated, stay focused. Everything that you’ve seen on a video, on TV, professional skateboarders, anyone can achieve any goal in skateboarding.”

As with many sporting codes, COVID-19 has changed the landscape of competition and he’s been forced to adapt to the new normal.

"As opposed to you going to a contest and you feeding off a crowd the energy of the crowd, that kind of gets the motivation out of you. When you're in the contest you can kind of see the other athletes, how they compete and you can change up how you're competing throughout the day, so how it works with skateboarding now, a lot of the contest has gone digital."

For Johannes, skateboarding is more than just a sport, more even than a career, it’s a way of life that has taught him and grown him as a person.

"One of those lessons is how you overcome obstacles, how you overcome pain, how you overcome motivation or lack of motivation of any sorts. Skateboarding gives you that drive to push every single day."

