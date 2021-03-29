Ramaphosa defends govt's efforts on acquiring vaccines

President Cyril Ramaphosa said government leaders have not been 'sleeping on the job' despite losing what he said is 'a little time'.

JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Monday defended the government’s work on acquiring COVID-19 vaccines — saying losing time did not mean they were failing.

There has been growing criticism of the government’s plans following delays and a review of initially set out timelines of the programme, which aims to inoculate about 70% of the population by later this year.

The president was speaking during a tour of the Aspen manufacturing facility in the Eastern Cape.

President Ramaphosa said government leaders had not been “sleeping on the job” despite losing what he said was “a little time”.

He has assured the nation that they are “still on target” and are accumulating more vaccines on an ongoing basis.

During the visit, he also announced that 30 million vaccines had been acquired from the recently approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine — which has been used to inoculate thousands of healthcare workers as part of an implementation study.

“Johnson & Johnson finally saying yes and confirming that they will make 20 million vaccines for the entire continent of Africa for starters and we anticipate that it will build up to 400 million.”

The president also told reporters that negotiations with other producers were in their final stages.

