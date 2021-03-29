No major side-effects picked up with J&J vaccine, says Sahpra

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has assured the country that it was working around the clock with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

During a webinar on Monday, Sahpra provided an update on clinical trials for vaccines.

The authority's Professor Helen Rees said that no major side-effects had been picked up through the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine in SA, this is the vaccine that is currently rolled out in a 3B trial. This is an adenovirus vaccine and it is one that is developed for other diseases, including ebola."

With numerous vaccines available, Rees was asked which was the most effective.

"The answer is you can't compare. These are all good vaccines, they all seem to be particularly good for severe disease but to actually compare like with like, say with moderate disease, is quite difficult."

Sahpra will in the next coming days release further data on the Johnson & Johnson treatment.

