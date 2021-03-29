Mthethwa: Alleged mismanagement of funds for artists will be investigated

Minister Nathi Mthethwa stresses that money has not gone missing and that the the National Arts Council has simply overcommitted funds to be disbursed.

JOHANNESBURG — Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday said the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 relief funds for artists would be investigated.

The National Arts Council initially approved more than 1,300 beneficiaries, but so far just over 500 have been paid from the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme.

Mthethwa stresses that money has not gone missing and that the National Arts Council has simply overcommitted funds to be disbursed.

“R300 billion is still there, part of it has been disbursed already and part of it is being disbursed. The is nothing like money that disappeared, no money disappeared".

READ: National Arts Council denies COVID-19 relief funds have gone missing

Mthethwa said action would be taken against those responsible for the debacle.

“I’ve instructed those at the department to do a deep forensic investigation about this matter. So that whoever transgressed in mismanaging the funds is brought to book."

Another 318 beneficiaries will receive funds over the next three days.

READ MORE: Solidarity in the arts: creatives plead with govt to fix NAC COVID funding drama

WATCH: Mthethwa: Budget was mismanaged by the National Arts Council

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.