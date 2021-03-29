Magashule's fate rests on balance of forces in NEC

The ANC NEC is On Monday evening set to pick up from its meeting over the weekend to finalise some of the discussions held.

JOHANNESBURG — The fate of African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule could rest solely on the balance of forces in the heavily divided national executive committee (NEC).

The ANC’s NEC is on Monday evening set to pick up from its meeting over the weekend to finalise some of the discussions held.

This after an alleged disagreement broke out in what was meant to be the final moments of the virtual gathering on Sunday.

It's understood some in the NEC want Magashule and those facing criminal charges to step aside within seven days or face suspension.

Traditionally, the ANC NEC never votes on issues, it holds discussions and then comes to an agreement or takes the majority view.

But a quick vote for one national working committee member has shed light on what is termed the balance of forces — with some fearing if the debate around the step aside issue goes to a vote — similar results would be the outcome

According to Ramaphosa supporters, the faction backing Magashule would rather collapse the meeting than see it go to a vote.

One of Magashule’s allies told Eyewitness News that things looked bleak earlier, arguing that a vote would mean the secretary general must vacate his office.

