Mabe: ANC NEC to resume meeting on Monday evening

It’s understood that the NEC's three-day meeting ended in the early hours of Monday morning due to fierce debates over the ANC's 2017 resolution for those facing charges to step aside.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe said that the party's national executive committee (NEC) would resume its meeting on Monday evening, claiming that there was simply not enough time to discuss all the issues set out on its agenda over the weekend.

It’s understood that the NEC's three-day meeting ended in the early hours of Monday morning due to fierce debates over the ANC's 2017 resolution for those facing charges to step aside.

READ: ANC NEC fails to reach decision on fate of members facing criminal charges

Secretary-general Ace Magashule and others are in-line to be affected by the resolution.

Some in the NEC, which is the ANC's highest decision-making body between conferences, want those facing criminal charges out within seven days.

But Mabe insisted that it was not about the impasse, instead, saying that three days to discuss the country and the state of the organisation were simply not enough.

"If all comrades in the NEC were to engage during the given time, it wouldn’t have been easy to conclude issues at a faster pace."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.