Hanover Park policing forum calls for decisive action against gang violence

CAPE TOWN - The Hanover Park community policing forum is again calling for decisive action to deal with gang violence.

Five people, including a four-year-old girl, were shot and wounded in the area on Thursday.

One man has since been arrested.

Hanover Park community policing forum chairperson Ebrahim Abrahams said that residents were in the courtyard when gangsters unexpectedly opened fire indiscriminately.

They were innocent bystanders.

"They were going about as normal, walking in the courts, if you look at the time, it was 5 o'clock, that's the time people come from work. It was unexpected - no one knew someone went to fetch a gun."

Abrahams said that a four-year-old girl who was shot in the face remained in hospital with serious injuries while three other victims were discharged from hospital.

He's convinced a safety plan that they're proposing should include preventative measures.

"What is the intelligence on the ground, who's who in the zoo, must engage with the people. You know what is so critical and frustrating, is these guys that're drug lords and merchants, they're here for years but cannot be taken out.”

Abrahams wanted the SAPS to work with the community to tackle gang violence and said that it was critical in making communities safer.

