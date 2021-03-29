Firearm case against Malema, Snyman gets August trial date

The EFF leader is accused of discharging a rifle at a stadium in Mdantsane in 2018 during the EFF's fifth birthday anniversary celebrations.

CAPE TOWN - A trial date has been set in the firearm-related case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Malema and Adriaan Snyman have appeared in the East London Regional Court.

The politician faces charges of the unlawful possession of a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Snyman faces one count of contravening the Act.

The EFF leader is accused of discharging a rifle at a stadium in Mdantsane in 2018 during the EFF's fifth birthday anniversary celebrations.

The trial is set to start on 23 August.

The NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani: "The State is ready to proceed with its case for trial. All investigations have been finalised."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.