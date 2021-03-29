Expert warns of risks if govt relaxes COVID-19 regulations for Easter

South Africa recorded just under 1,000 new COVID-1919 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. But despite the lower transmission rate, experts were concerned that infections could pick up again during the festive break.

JOHANNESBURG - With just a few days to go before religious and Easter celebrations kick-off for the long weekend, speculation is rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa could consider announcing stricter lockdown regulations to avoid super-spreader events.

Professor Alex van den Heever is the chair of the social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University.

He said that if government relaxed some of the safety regulations, there would be implications.

"If you are travelling to that particular venue, often these kinds of events are doing bulk transport of one kind or another and again their is a risk in doing the actual travelling, then there are the toilet facilities, the catering facilities."

