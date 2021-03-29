Duarte slams ‘scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles’

She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about some untruths peddled in the media.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has called out what she calls scurrilous national executive committee (NEC) members with no principles – after some made claims that she colluded to slip in a seven-day deadline for leaders facing criminal charges to step aside or be suspended

Duarte was speaking to Eyewitness News just hours before the ANC’s NEC continues its meeting on Monday.

She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about some untruths peddled in the media.

The NEC is grappling with the implementation of its 2017 resolution for those charged to step aside – with its secretary general Ace Magashule being one of the leaders in the spotlight.

He is facing corruption charges from a failed asbestos project during his tenure as premier in the Free State.

A difficult time for an ANC that has to make difficult decisions – this is how Duarte has described this period.

In clearing up rumours that she colluded to change a statement before the NEC closed on Sunday night, she told Eyewitness News it was an error by one of the scribes at the meeting, who has since apologised to both Duarte and Magashule.

READ: ANC NEC fails to reach decision on fate of members facing criminal charges

Duarte, however, had no kind words for her comrades and journalists who spread such stories without doing their due diligence.

“There are members of the ANC NEC who are absolutely scurrilous and have no principles, and they’re the ones who talk to the media about what goes on in the ANC.”

She said even reports about party president Cyril Ramaphosa were unfair, and that he addressed them during the meeting.

ALSO READ : Tense ANC NEC meeting continues today with focus on integrity commission reports

Duarte said the step aside issue was not just about one person.

“We’re discussing the matter of stepping aside of a number of people, not just one individual. It has nothing to do with one person and yet that is the only thing the media is interested in and those who have an agenda of their own.”

The ANC NEC is set to resume its meeting this evening.

The ANC NEC will seek to finalise its heated meeting — with some insiders claiming it'll be an opportunity for the party to finally implement its step aside resolution at a national level.

Sunday night's meeting was adjourned after warring factions failed to agree on the statement that was to go out to the public.

For some, Monday represented another opportunity to fight to keep Magashule in his office on the 6th floor of the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters.

For others — it should be a short and sweet meeting — rectifying a decision for Magashule and others facing charges to be shown the door.

READ MORE: Magashule supporters disrupt the ANC NEC over a deadline for him to step aside

On Sunday night, Ramaphosa's closing address was postponed — and is likely to take place on Monday evening — giving some insight into the deliberations and possibly the direction in which the governing party is headed in.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.