CT court orderly to serve 4-year jail term for drug smuggling

CAPE OWN - A court orderly has been jailed on Monday for smuggling drugs into police cells.

Lulama Mxoxo, 48, was sentenced to an effective four years behind bars in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The police officer, who was based at the Athlone Magistrates Court, got four years for smuggling dagga and two years for corruption, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Police first received a tip off that Mxoxo was smuggling drugs to prisoners and then set a trap.

An undercover officer approached him and gave him R200 and a parcel containing drugs.

The court orderly was told it needed to be delivered to the holding cells.

Mxoxo agreed and took the money and the drugs.

Police were monitoring the transaction, but the corrupt officer spotted them.

In a desperate bid to avoid being caught in possession of the contraband, he threw the parcel over a fence.

It did not stop his arrest and subsequent conviction.

