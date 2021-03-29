Concerns raised over suspected South African involvement in Mozambique attacks

Willem Els, senior training coordinator on terrorism for the Institute for Security Studies, said that South Africa should be extremely worried about South Africans fighting alongside the insurgent group in Mozambique.

JOHANNESBURG - There are reports on Monday morning that South Africans may have been involved in the deadly insurgent attack on Palma in Mozambique.

More than 60 people are still missing, including South Africans, after the rebel ambush in that country last week.

At least one South African was among those killed while trying to flee a hotel in the coastal town.

Willem Els is a senior training coordinator on terrorism for the Institute for Security Studies.

He said that South Africa should be extremely worried about South Africans fighting alongside the insurgent group in Mozambique.

“As we know, the Hawks actually admitted there are 12 South Africans fighting with these people, so it’s possible that these South Africans are fighting with these people on the attack. There might be more, some assumed leadership positions within the group.

“They are gaining some experience there, some brutal attacks, some might even return as foreign-trained fighters back to South Africa.”

Els said that these South African militants might return home to South Africa as seen in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Syria as foreign-trained fighters.

The Department of International Relations has not yet been available for comment or clarity on these reports.

