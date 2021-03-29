CoCT offers R5,000 reward for info on library vandalism

At least seven libraries have been targeted in areas such as Retreat, Strand, Wynberg and Delft.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is calling on the public for assistance in curbing vandalism at its libraries.

This follows a spate of attacks at facilities in recent weeks.

At least seven libraries have been targeted in areas such as Retreat, Strand, Wynberg and Delft.

The municipality's Zahid Badroodien said that a R5,000 reward was on offer for information that could lead to an arrest or conviction.

"We once again request our communities and neighbourhood watches to be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour at community libraries and report it immediately. The city is offering a reward to any resident that comes forward with information."

Last month in Strand, one library was gutted by a fire, with insurance claims amounting to over R14 million.

Two weeks ago, criminals returned to the damaged building where security guards were threatened at gunpoint, and held hostage while thieves ransacked what was left in the facility.

