Cele: Govt has paid R176m so far to families of murdered Marikana miners

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday announced that government had to date paid R176 million to compensate families of the people killed when officers opened fire on miners in Marikana.

The minister spoke during the release of a report by a panel of experts tasked with looking into policing and crowd management as part of the recommendations made by the Farlam Commission.

That commission was established after the killing of 44 people during protests by Lonmin mineworkers in 2012.

Thirty-four miners were killed when police opened fire on demonstrators at the now infamous koppie in Marikana.

Cele said that civil claims amounting to R18 million were yet to be finalised.

