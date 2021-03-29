Cape gang violence back in the spotlight after Mfuleni fatal shootings

The shooting started on Sunday afternoon when four gunmen took out three men in Mfuleni.

CAPE TOWN - Gun violence in Cape Town has again raised concerns following shootings that claimed six lives in Mfuleni.

An hour later, another man was shot and killed in the area. That evening two more men were gunned down.

Police detectives have prioritised the investigations through a 72-hour activation plan.

Chairperson of the standing committee on community safety in the Western Cape legislature, Reagan Allen said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the murders that took place in Mfuleni and urge SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation and ensure that the guilty parties are brought to book. It is important that we take a united front against crime.”

Police are urging the public to come forward with information that could lead to arrests.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three teenagers, aged between 16 and 19 years old, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in his 30s in Pacaltsdorp. An eyewitness had come forward.

