Bafana fail to qualify for 2022 Afcon after Sudan defeat

Sudan’s victory sees them finish second, while Bafana failed to qualify in third place.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana have once again fallen short, failing to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The national side went down 2-0 to Sudan in the final qualifier match of Group C.

It all went wrong from about five minutes into the game, with the visitors battling to gain a footing.

South Africa will miss out on the cup for a fourth time since they won in 1996.

It also means they will be absent from the tournament for the first time since 2017.

