ANC NEC fails to reach decision on fate of members facing criminal charges

It’s understood that attempts to give those affected seven days to step aside or face suspensions were met with resistance from some in the virtual meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - It appears that an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting set to resolve the impasse over the future of secretary-general Ace Magashule and others facing criminal charges, has failed to reach a decision.

The ANC NEC, which is the party's highest decision-making body in between conferences held an ordinary meeting, dealt with burning issues, including the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan and local government elections.

But most of the discussions focused on issues affecting the organisation.

The latest NEC meeting was reminiscent of the 2018 sitting which resolved that former President Jacob Zuma should step aside.

But this time, it’s his ally Magashule in the hot seat.

Late on Sunday night, it seemed that the ANC was ready to announce that those facing criminal charges should step aside within seven days.

But chaotic scenes broke out when the statement was read to NEC members, which resulted in an already set up link for party president Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a public closing address being abandoned.

Top officials even stepped out of the gathering to hold their own meeting, returning to request 14 days to consult, which was rejected by some.

Sources have told Eyewitness News that their intention was to see Magashule out of office while his fierce supporters have promised to keep him in power.

Another former leader made his views known, describing the secretary’s office led by Magashule as the weakest in ANC history.



It’s understood that the meeting will continue on Monday.

