About 30 million J&J vaccines to be produced at Aspen facility - Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa was speaking on the side-lines of an inspection of the institution in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced South Africa will have access to about 30 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which will be produced at the Aspen manufacturing facility in the Eastern Cape.

The company is hoped to be able to bolster the country's fight against COVID-19 by assisting in the production of vaccines.

He said South Africa must position itself to be able to receive doses produced in the country.

The visit comes on the backdrop of criticism that government has bungled the country's inoculation programme due to a lack of planning.

Ramaphosa said there was a need for urgency in the administration of vaccines across the country.

More than 230,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated in the country as part of Johnson and Johnson's implementation study.

“This Aspen belongs to us as South Africans and it is making life-saving vaccines and we as South Africa must be in pole position to be able to get vaccines that are manufactured here.”

