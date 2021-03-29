43 S.Africans accounted for following Mozambique attacks – SA High Commission

The commission said some of these nationals were already back home while others had been moved to safe areas within Mozambique.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it had managed to account for a total of 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in the north of the country.

The citizens were in the area known as Afungi.

Rebels seized control in the town of Palma, an economic hub in the troubled region of Cabo Delgado, after French oil and gas giant Total announced it would be resuming its 20 billion dollar project in the area. Militants seized control of the town, attacking shops, banks and villages.

These include the two men who fled into the bush during the attacks on the Amarula Hotel convoy and a young South African who hid away and was found by search and rescue helicopters.

“The High Commission remains seized with a track-and-trace process to determine whether there are any more South Africans who may have been affected,” the commission said in a statement.

The services provided by the high commission

include assisting South Africans with emergency medical evacuation, obtaining emergency travel documentation and securing international flight transfers.



“Minister Naledi Pandor has commended staff at the South African High Commission in Maputo for their prompt efforts at reaching out to fellow South Africans in distress in Mozambique. The Minister has conveyed a message of condolences to the family of the man killed in the attack,” the statement added.

