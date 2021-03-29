15 more COVID-19 deaths & 965 new infections reported in SA

The recovery rate stands at 95% this morning, with almost 1,472,000 people having recuperated so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our known death toll to 52,663.

Over the past 24 hours, 965 infections were also picked up, pushing our known caseload to 1,545,000.

On the vaccine front, just over 231,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

