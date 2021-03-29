20°C / 22°C
15 more COVID-19 deaths & 965 new infections reported in SA

The recovery rate stands at 95% this morning, with almost 1,472,000 people having recuperated so far.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing our known death toll to 52,663.

Over the past 24 hours, 965 infections were also picked up, pushing our known caseload to 1,545,000.

The recovery rate stands at 95% this morning, with almost 1,472,000 people having recuperated so far.

On the vaccine front, just over 231,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

Timeline

